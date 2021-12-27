Receiver Justin Jefferson's postgame comments questioning the Vikings' offensive approach were just typical second guessing that comes immediately after a tough loss, according to coach Mike Zimmer, who on Monday said the second-year receiver wasn't "calling out anybody."

"Justin was just frustrated," Zimmer said. "Hey, we're all frustrated. When we don't win a game, we're all frustrated. We all say things 10 minutes after a game we wish we wouldn't have, but you know every time I've talked to him when he's been frustrated, he's, 'I got you coach, we're good, let's go.'"

"In my opinion, he just wants to win," Zimmer added, "and part of that is he wants to get the ball if he can, and I don't think he's calling out anybody. That's not the type of person he is. He's a guy that wants to go out and play and play his best every single week."

Jefferson said the Vikings should "be more aggressive" in the red zone after they came away with 20 points in five trips inside the Rams' 20-yard line.

"But I'm not the one calling the plays," Jefferson said after the game. "I'm just here to do my job and do what was told to me. But we can't get down to the red zone that many times and come out with three points [instead of a touchdown]."

Jefferson's frustration comes as the Vikings offense has fallen below a potential it has only reached intermittently this season. Jefferson set the NFL record for most receiving yardage in a player's first two seasons, but he didn't reach it until the third quarter despite needing only 21 yards. Since taking a 29-0 lead on Pittsburgh, the Vikings offense has five touchdowns and four interceptions in the last 10 quarters.

"Justin's a great kid, I'm sure he's just frustrated about not scoring touchdowns in the red zone," Zimmer said. "Each and every game is different down there as far as what the opponents are trying to do, so I don't worry too much about Justin. He's a great kid, great teammate. Does a lot of good things."

Cousins, Mond to be separated at team HQ

Just about every morning, Zimmer said he receives a text telling him whether the roster and coaching staff are "all clear" or whether someone tested positive for COVID-19 and can't work. To further mitigate that risk for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who must test daily under NFL protocols because he is unvaccinated, Zimmer said they'll prevent Cousins and quarterback Kellen Mond from being in the same room at TCO Performance Center. Mond, the rookie third-round pick, was unvaccinated when he tested positive during training camp.

"We're going to try to keep them spread apart," Zimmer said.

Quarterback Sean Mannion, who is vaccinated, tested positive on Sunday and remains isolated on the reseve/COVID-19 list. He needs to produce two negative tests to return; those tests can be taken at the same time under updated rules.