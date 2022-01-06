It's been a newsy week for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. The former left the field during Tampa Bay's win over the Jets and has since said he was forced to play hurt. The latter watched his team's playoff hopes thud into the night with a 37-10 primetime loss to the rival Packers.

Brown doesn't have a job right now. Zimmer might not have one a week from now. That should be the only thing they have in common, but for some strange reason they found themselves in a combined headline this week.

Brown made an appearance on Cameo — a site where you can book and pay for celebrities of varying degrees to send you a personalized video message — and got on the subject of Zimmer with the help of some Vikings fans.

"SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out," Brown said. "He's the best of the best. You guys are in good hands."

Antonio Brown says Minnesota should let Mike Zimmer fix the Vikings. He's the "best of the best!" pic.twitter.com/xpiMUEQ0S7 — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) January 5, 2022

Now: Having dabbled a little in Cameo (I spent $25 to have former outfielder Shannon Stewart send an inside joke message to some friends of mine), I know that you have some control over the message in the video. It sounds like Brown was at least given some direction on what to say, which feels appropriate when the cost is $300.

(Note: Brown's Cameo page says the cost to book him is $500).

Still, one has to imagine Brown was at least somewhat sincere in his praise of Zimmer, having gone against Zimmer's defenses twice a year when the receiver was with the Steelers and Zimmer was coordinating the Bengals' defense.

With betting markets speculating on Zimmer's job status and the Wilf family set to make a decision within days on his future, the Vikings coach can probably use any praise he can get.