If you're still questioning whether Minnesota really needs a new state flag and seal, consult the legacy of Mary Eastman. Mary's husband, Seth Eastman, painted the design on our state seal — which was placed on our state flag. Mary was so inspired that she wrote a poem describing how her husband's design portrayed the relationship between the newly arrived white settlers and the native peoples living here:

It goes on, but you get the point. All the flowery prose doesn't hide the ugliness of the sentiment behind the design. It's past time to move on.

Follow Mike Thompson on Facebook and Instagram.