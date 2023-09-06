If you're still questioning whether Minnesota really needs a new state flag and seal, consult the legacy of Mary Eastman. Mary's husband, Seth Eastman, painted the design on our state seal — which was placed on our state flag. Mary was so inspired that she wrote a poem describing how her husband's design portrayed the relationship between the newly arrived white settlers and the native peoples living here:
It goes on, but you get the point. All the flowery prose doesn't hide the ugliness of the sentiment behind the design. It's past time to move on.