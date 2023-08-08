Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Which could do in humans first: artificial intelligence or climate change? It's a chilling question to ponder, but one that's not as theoretical as you might hope.

I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that

AI has already begun taking over human jobs, cbsnews.com reports. In fact, the website says artificial intelligence resulted in almost 4,000 humanoids being handed pink slips in May of this year alone.

AI-generated memes are already a thing, so enjoy these human-created memes before AI realizes it's better off without humans.

Via Memebase