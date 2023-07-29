I was convinced that disgraced former President Donald Trump would find some way to wiggle out of the legal quagmire of his own making. But I've begun to doubt his ability to slither out from beneath the huuuuge and ever-growing pile of indictments that have dropped in recent weeks, with more legal woes set to come.

At what point, if any, do Tump's supporters abandon ship en masse? Or is that just wishful thinking on my part? Tell me what you think in the comments section.

We interrupt this cartoon

I had a cartoon in progress when news of additional charges in Trump's indictment in the Mar-a-Lago investigation broke Thursday evening. As often happens, I had to switch gears and start on a different idea. I have a graveyard of half-completed cartoons that I abandoned when big news broke or the story changed in the middle of working on a cartoon. I generally use Photoshop to build the backgrounds of my cartoons, draw the figures the old-fashioned way, then scan them into my laptop and color them. Here's a copy of where I left off. Maybe I'll be able to finish it for use next week — barring another Trump indictment.

Indictment excitement

Spotted these memes on social media, they were too good to not link to.