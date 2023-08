Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

As if you needed another reason to admire Taylor Swift, she recently gave large bonuses to her Eras Tour staff who've been the backbone of her extremely popular — and profitable — tour.

Swift has been a one-person cultural sensation, helping to popularize everything from friendship bracelets to that ubiquitous heart shape you make with your hands that's all over TikTok.

Even if you're not a fan of her music, you gotta applaud Swift's intelligence, success, work ethic and generosity.