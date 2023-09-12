Deciding whether you should get the COVID-19 boosters authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday? Consult the experts. And by experts, I don't mean you neighbor's uncle's bowling buddy who read something about COVID online.

You can find a link to information about the new boosters on the Food and Drug Administration website here. A recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to follow on whether the shots should be given broadly or targeted toward those most at risk.

