See more of the story

How desperate does a world leader gotta be to request assistance from a country in the throes of famine? Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been begging for military help from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un for his failing war in Ukraine. In fact, the two autocrats met recently in Siberia to discuss "military cooperation." But don't laugh off the blossoming bromance between the two inept autocrats. South Korea is sounding the alarm over Russia potentially sharing nuclear technology with the hermit kingdom.

Follow Mike Thompson on Facebook and Instagram.