The Minneapolis Police Department is down to 585 sworn officers, meaning that the number of police protecting the city is at its lowest level in at least 40 years, the Star Tribune reports. The City of Lakes now has just 1.3 officers per 1,000 residents, compared to the national average of 2.4.
