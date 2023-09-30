Congressman Kevin McCarthy wanted to be speaker of the U.S. House so badly that he could taste it. And after 15 ballots and days of promising the moon to the extremists in his party, he finally achieved his dream this January. That was then. By late September, Speaker McCarthy found himself utterly humiliated as he tried to corral fellow House Republicans into passing legislation that would prevent a government shutdown. (A last-ditch effort was approved Saturday with just hours to spare.)

Be careful what you wish for. It might come true.

