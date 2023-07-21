Heat records are being shattered across the country faster than I'd turn down an invite to catch the new Barbie movie, as Minnesota braces for a week of unseasonably hot temperatures. Weather isn't the same thing as climate, but our changing climate definitely impacts weather.

There's something poetically just about the fact that those who've been denying climate change won't escape the consequences of their actions. Deniers of the climate crisis are like the tobacco company executives who denied a link between smoking and cancer: "Hey, as long as we're making money now, who cares about the long-term consequences of our denial?"

Deniers of man-made climate change calculated that they'd be on the other side of the grass long before the consequences of destroying our planet for profit really kicked in. Clearly, that's not going to be the case, they're suffering through record-high temperatures, drought, raging forest fires, rising oceans and disease along with the rest of us.

And hopefully they'll be held morally accountable for the consequences of their actions.

If we weren't laughing, we'd be crying

The best heat-related Tweets from the interwebs to cheer you up while you sweat harder than a Trump associate testifying before a grand jury.