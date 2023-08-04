Based on your social media feeds, you might think that political cartoonists are exclusively wild-eyed, merciless critics of former President Donald Trump. But you'd be wrong. Not wrong about political cartoonists being a bunch of wild-eyed, merciless critics, but off-base about political cartoonists being unanimous in their condemnation of Trump.

Nationally syndicated political cartoonists Dick Wright and Gary Varvel of Creators Syndicate stand out in a field dominated by fervent Trump critics. So what's it like going against the grain in a profession in which Trump supporters are about as common as lutefisk on a dessert table?

"It is easy to make a case for Trump given he has a record. Most cartoonists are liberal ... being a Trump supporter is blasphemous and for such there is no forgiveness," Wright told me via Facebook Messenger. "There is an arrogance among the left that includes mockery, belittling and a fair amount of snickering," Wright wrote. "I can remember when disagreeing with each other was acceptable."

Varvel, who is also a conservative cartoonist, had supported Trump in the past but cooled on the former president because of his un-presidential behavior. So while he's not openly supporting Trump in his cartoons, Varvel isn't criticizing him either.

"I haven't been outraged by the stuff the cartoonists on the left have been outraged by. I just don't see it. I think they're making mountains out of molehills," Varvel told me in a phone call. "The people who run the swamp are not playing fair. In [Trump's] case they're using the courts … it just doesn't look right," he added. "Being a Christian, I'm going against the flow anyway."

So what might make Trump more appealing to cartoonists? "I think Trump would be more acceptable to cartoonists who lean Republican if he was less provocative. Less of the New York style swagger and more presidential dignity," Wright told me. "He clearly was not a part of the Washington establishment and was treated as an outsider by both the Democrats and Republicans. I identify with this as a conservative."

Anyone who's familiar with my work knows that I'm no Trump supporter. But considering that most polls show him tied with President Joe Biden in a potential race for the White House, Trump detractors need to know what is animating his scandal-defying popularity.

Thanks to Wright and Varvel for sharing their perspectives with me and Star Tribune Opinion readers. Free speech is a powerful tool used by all editorial cartoonists.