Could summer 2023 be the tipping point for climate change deniers? As the season draws to a close, let's reminisce about what a freakishly unusual summer this has been in terms of our climate. Headlines from the past few months underscore this point:

• "World's oceans set new temperature records as global warming intensifies"

• "Tropical forests may be warming to a point where plant photosynthesis fails, study warns"

• "June 2023 was the hottest on record since 1850"

• "Climate change: July set to be the world's warmest month on record"

I could go on, but what's the point? This summer has been filled with enough frightening stories about the dire consequences of global warming to make alarm bells sound in the minds of even the most ardent climate change deniers.

The first step toward solving a problem is to admit that you have one. Climate change is a real problem. Now, what are we going to do about it?

