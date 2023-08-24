Since it's nearly impossible to fall out of an airplane window, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, met his end when the private jet he was riding in exploded after taking off from Moscow.

The Prigozhin saga is beyond bizarre. After leading an abortive coup earlier this year, why didn't "Putin's Chef," as the mercenary group leader was known, immediately flee the country for good? Did he think Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would just forgive and forget? Dictatorships are built on fear and any challenge to Putin's rule shows a distinct lack thereof. In the twisted world of dictatorial rule, Putin had to set an example. Why Prigozhin didn't realize this boggles the mind.

I'm going to be presenting some of my cartoons at the Star Tribune booth at the Minnesota State Fair at 9 a.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 30. Be sure to stop by and say "hi!"