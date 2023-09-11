Remember the death of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain? If it seems like it's been a while since that sad day, well, that's because the monarch passed away just over one year ago. A year is a long time, which is something Democrats who are freaking out over President Joe Biden's poll numbers should bear in mind when contemplating the 2024 presidential election, which takes place in more than a year — on Nov. 5, 2024.

Ever-panicky Democrats became extra panicky last Thursday when CNN reported a new poll that placed former President Donald Trump 1 point ahead of President Joe Biden in the 2024 race for the White House, 47% to 46%. Biden has some serious negatives and his re-election is no sure thing, but a lot can happen in one year. Democrats who are now googling "How to immigrate to Canada" need to remember that.

Follow Mike Thompson on Facebook and Instagram.