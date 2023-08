Video

Mike Pence on Trump indictment: I 'hoped it wouldn't come to this'

The former vice president addressed Donald Trump's third indictment as he spoke to reporters at the Indiana state fair, blasting Trump's "crackpot lawyers" who Pence said "kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear."