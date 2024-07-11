MyPillow is facing possible eviction at its outlet store, warehouse and primary manufacturing plant in Shakopee just months after the Minnesota company was forced out of a different warehouse for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent.

An eviction notice filed in Scott County says the company failed to pay rent for the months of June and July on the 374,000-square-foot property at 2101 4th Ave. E. in Shakopee. MyPillow owes its Pennsylvania-based landlord $447,603, according to the court filing.

A hearing is set for July 23 in Scott County District Court.

In March, the company was ordered by a Scott County judge to vacate another Shakopee warehouse at 4701 Valley Blvd. S. after the property's landlord showed the company owed more than $200,000 in rent. MyPillow was sent at least four default notices over six months before it was evicted from the property. The company's office headquarters are in Chaska.

Mike Lindell, the company's CEO, told the Star Tribune on Wednesday that MyPillow recently settled up the payment issue and they won't be "kicked out on the streets."

"There's some confusion there because one group bought it from another group, we don't have the same landlord. It was waiting on who we would pay, not if we're going to pay," he said. "Of course we're going to pay."

An attorney for the property's landlord did not return a request for comment. The case remains open.

March's eviction was the latest in a string of financial woes for Lindell, a staunch Donald Trump ally who has been public about his personal and professional financial troubles since he became a national figure spreading debunked claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Lindell has claimed his company lost $100 million in revenue after shopping networks and big-box retailers dropped his products. American Express has tightened MyPillow's credit, according to Lindell, and last year the company auctioned off thousands of pieces of equipment and started subleasing manufacturing space as business declined.

He's still battling defamation lawsuits in state and federal court from voting-machine manufacturers Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, and by Eric Coomer, a former Dominion employee. Lindell's Minneapolis-based law firm, Parker Daniels Kibort, withdrew from the federal cases over millions in unpaid fees last year. Attorneys from McSweeney, Cynkar & Kachouroff in Virginia have joined each case.

The pillow magnate continues to be a prominent figure in conservative circles, attending some of Trump's recent rallies, where he's sometimes mentioned by the former president.

Lindell recently told the podcast War Room that he's asked Trump to put him in charge of elections if he's re-elected to a second term in November. Lindell also said he's hired Rudy Giuliani for his Frank Speech social media platform.

Business has picked up for MyPillow in recent months, Lindell said, and he added staff and just shot a new commercial.

"Our business is fine, it's always been fine," he said. "It's been canceled, and our creditors have been canceling us because of lawfare, and because of horrible media outlets like yourself."