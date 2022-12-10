Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mike Dreier, in his 45th season as the New London-Spicer girls basketball coach, became the winningest high school basketball coach in state history after the host Wildcats defeated Delano 52-50 on Friday night.

Dreier, who now has 1,013 career victories, surpassed Bob McDonald, who had 1,012 victories in 59 seasons as a boys basketball coach before retiring in 2014.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, improved to 4-0 this season.

JOEL RIPPEL

Sioux Falls hires Mavericks assistant as football coach

Jim Glogowski was named the head football coach at the University of Sioux Falls.

He joins the Cougars after spending seven seasons with Minnesota State Mankato as associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He helped lead the Mavericks to a 56-10 NSIC record while on their staff.

Etc.

• The No. 9 Gophers wrestling team defeated No. 24 North Dakota State 24-9 in Fargo. Isaiah Salazar had a technical fall for Minnesota (5-0) at 184 pounds and Patrick McKee a major decision at 125. The Gophers' Brayton Lee, ranked No. 4 by InterMat, lost 3-2 to No. 7 Jared Franek at 157.

• Nyalaam Jok, a sophomore from Annandale, broke the Gophers' indoor record in the high jump, clearing 6-1½ in the on-campus Minnesota Icebreaker. Teammate Shelby Frank had the second-best weight throw (72 feet, 10½) in program history.

• Graduate defender Jordy Rothwell will join the Gophers soccer team for the 2023 season. She played for Creighton as an undergraduate and was a team captain for three years.

• The Big Ten named 107 Gophers athletes Academic All-Big Ten for the fall season. Football has the most with 59, followed by soccer with 17.

• Catcher Taylor Krapf will transfer to the Gophers softball team, the program announced. after playing her freshman year at Duke. The Oviedo, Fla., native played in 26 games for the Blue Devils, starting three.