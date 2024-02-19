MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves and point guard Mike Conley agreed Monday to a two-year contract extension worth about $21 million that would last through his 19th season in the NBA, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized. The league is on a brief hiatus for the All-Star break.

The 36-year-old Conley is in his first full season with Minnesota, after arriving a little over a year ago in a trade with Utah just before the deadline. He's currently making a little more than $24 million this season on a deal that was set to expire this summer, and this move is another signal that the club is all-in on trying to chase a title with the current core, even if it comes with a hefty luxury tax hit.

The four-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award has provided the Timberwolves an invaluable dose of leadership, maturity and unselfishness for coach Chris Finch and the staff, plus career-best 44.2% shooting from 3-point range. That rate ranks ninth in the league.

''Last year I was coming in here almost deer in the headlights. I was trying to figure it out. It was fast and fast movement and trying to really mesh with everybody's games as well. And now, I understand everybody on the team,'' Conley said. ''I understand Finch and what he wants to accomplish.''

His assist-to-turnover ratio (6.08) is the second-best in the NBA. His reunion with former Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert has also helped unlock the big man's fullest offensive potential after a rocky debut season.

Most of all, Conley has stayed healthy, playing in 50 of 57 games for the Western Conference-leading Wolves (39-16). He has sat out a few times for rest, but mostly chafed at the idea when broached by the coaching staff.

''I don't know how long I'm going to play, so every time I go out I've got to play as hard as I can, play as good as I can, give everything I've got, and hopefully it's enough to win,'' Conley said.

The Wolves return from the break Friday and host Milwaukee.

