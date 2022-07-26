MILWAUKEE — The Twins open a two-game series against the Brewers tonight at American Family Field (7:10 p.m., BSN) in a matchup of Central Division leaders.

Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA) will start for the Twins against Brewers rookie lefthander Ethan Small, who is making his second major-league start. Small lasted 2 2⁄ 3 innings in a victory over the White Sox on May 30.

Byron Buxton returns to the Twins lineup after a platelet-rich plasma injection to his right knee Wednesday. He missed the two-game sweep in Detroit over the weekend and will hit leadoff and play center field tonight.

Miguel Sano, activated Monday after recovering from knee surgery, will play first and hit ninth.

American League batting leader Luis Arraez will sit out against the lefthander. Alex Kirilloff is the only lefthanded hitter in the lineup.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Jose Miranda, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Gary Sánchez, C

Miguel Sano, 1B