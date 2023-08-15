Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

For over six decades, Minneapolis' Brave New Workshop has been at the forefront of comedy, pioneering new frontiers of humor. Founded by the progenitor of improv comedy, it has spawned the careers of legends who reshaped our nation's media landscape. Brave New Workshop alumni became the first two head writers of "Saturday Night Live," appeared in "Sophie's Choice," wrote the Academy Award-winning screenplay of "American Beauty," created "That '70s Show," and one even managed to become a U.S. senator. Brave New Workshop will soon be celebrating its 65th anniversary, placing it as the longest-running sketch and improv comedy group in the United States.

Of course, nobody knows any of that because this is Minnesota, and we keep everything we're proud of locked deep in our hearts, never breathing a word of our achievements lest we be stricken for our hubris.

Before SNL, before Second City in Chicago, there was Brave New Workshop, the best-kept secret of the Midwest. Since 1958, Brave New Workshop has been the people's theater of the Twin Cities, boasting an unapologetic and unwavering brand of sketch and improv comedy focused on making people think by first making them laugh.

The group's storied history of button- and boundary-pushing begins with its founder Dudley Riggs, the fifth-generation circus aerialist for which the group's theater is named. Brave New Workshop first opened off-Broadway with a show consisting of vaudeville-style sketches, burlesque blackouts and something completely new: the use of audience input in the creation of "instant theater." Riggs revolutionized the comedic landscape by introducing improvisation as a core element of their performances. Prior to Riggs, improvisational comedy was largely unexplored territory, but this "theater without a net," as Riggs called it, became the foundation for countless comedians and theater troupes and even permeated fields offstage, from business to education.

After touring nationally, Riggs and his "instant theater company" settled on Hennepin Avenue, first in the original East Hennepin location, then in Uptown from 1961-2010, until ultimately landing in its current home, the Dudley Riggs Theatre, renamed in 2022 to honor the legacy of the troupe's late founder. In the more than 60 years since Brave New Workshop burst onto the scene, it has produced more than 400 original productions and exposed over 4 million people to its unique brand of sketch and improv comedy. And they're still cooking, taking the misfortunes, ailments and dilemmas of today's society and stirring the pot until they get us to laugh; chicken soup for our weary souls.

Brave New Workshop stands as a testament to the enduring power of comedy, improvisation and live theater. In a world hungering for genuine human connection, the torch lit decades ago continues to burn bright, inspiring a new generation of artists to challenge conventions, push boundaries and spread joy through laughter.

As the 65th anniversary show approaches, I encourage you to celebrate our comedic heritage as Minnesotans, whether you were aware of it or not, and join the crew of Brave New Workshop for some laughs.

Caleb McEwen is the artistic director of Brave New Workshop. A preview performance of the 65th anniversary show, "Cheaper than Hamilton," is scheduled for Wednesday. Opening night is Friday. The show is scheduled to run through Nov. 4.