The Inver Grove Heights Parks and Recreation Department won an award from the Minnesota Parks and Recreation Association for creating a successful event for middle schoolers who want to have fun and stay safe after a Simley High School football game.

Nearly 200 students from Inver Grove Heights Middle School showed up at the Veterans Memorial Community Center for its "5th Quarter" lock-in event after the Simley High School Homecoming football game in September. While there, they ate pizza and played inflatable games; the community center's turf, gym and ice skating rink were open as well.

A parks and rec employee came up with the idea because her previous employer held youth lock-ins, said Rachel Mikel, Inver Grove Heights' recreation coordinator.

"It was very popular and it's something for the kids to do," said Mikel. "We were hoping for at least 50 [kids] and then it just kind of took off."

The Minnesota Parks and Recreation Association gave the department an award through its "sponsorships and partnerships" category because the event was a collaborative effort with Inver Grove Heights' Spartan Prevention, Advocacy, & Resource Coalition (SPARC), a group of community and local school district leaders encouraging kids to make choices that don't involve drinking, vaping or other chemical use.

The event will take place again this fall.