LONDON — Microsoft's bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard gets UK approval, removing a last hurdle to the gaming deal.
Most Read
-
Bird flu hits Minnesota turkey farm, 140,000 birds affected
-
Suspect in custody after 5 officers shot during gunfire exchange near Princeton, Minn.
-
Here's what to order at 30 iconic Twin Cities bakeries
-
Hennepin County judge rejects plea deal for 20-year-old charged in multiple robberies
-
After criticism, Twin Cities socialist group condemns Hamas attacks