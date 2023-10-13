NEW YORK — Microsoft closes $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after clearing UK hurdle.
Most Read
-
Suspect in custody after 5 officers shot during gunfire exchange near Princeton, Minn.
-
Five Twins free agents want to return, but future with team unclear
-
Hennepin County judge rejects plea deal for 20-year-old charged in multiple robberies
-
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as ground offensive looms
-
As Phillips considers a presidential run, DFL eyes turn to his House seat