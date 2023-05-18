Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walmart Inc., up $1.94 to $151.47.

The retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Synopsys Inc., up $32.63 to $409.71.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., up $4.36 to $19.70.

Shopping center operator Regency Centers is buying the real estate investment trust.

Bath & Body Works Inc., up $3.65 to $37.67.

The personal care products retailer reported strong first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Monro Inc., down $3.88 to $45.05.

The automotive repair chain reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc., down $8.03 to $66.77.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter sales.

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.65 to $67.57.

The chipmaker said it will start producing its next generation of DRAM technology in Japan.

Take-Two Interactive Inc., up $14.61 to $139.63.

The publisher of ''Grand Theft Auto'' and other video games beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter sales forecasts.