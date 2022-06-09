GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan police chief recommends firing of officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya.
Most Read
-
Police fatally shoot 'potential intruder' at Alabama school
-
Minneapolis meteorologist keeps winning on 'Jeopardy'
-
Anderson: On Minnetonka, a walleye on the hook, and a 52-inch muskie to boot
-
Prosecutors open criminal inquiry of Wells Fargo's hiring practices
-
University of Minnesota seeks control of housing co-op where recent shootings, assaults occurred