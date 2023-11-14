DETROIT — Michigan judge keeps Trump on primary ballot, rejecting effort to bar him under Constitution's insurrection clause.
Most Read
-
Manslaughter arrest made following death of former UMD hockey player Adam Johnson
-
Minneapolis City Council pours cold water on police officer incentive plan to fill ranks
-
Manslaughter arrest made in death of former UMD hockey player Adam Johnson
-
Gray declines Twins' qualifying offer, will test free agency
-
6 Twin Cities area restaurant openings, closings and events