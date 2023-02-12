Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Luke Hughes' goal in the last second of overtime gave No. 5 Michigan a 4-3 victory over No. 15 Michigan State on Saturday night in Big Ten men's hockey in East Lansing, Mich.

Dylan Duke and Frank Nazar III scored goals 54 seconds apart in the middle of the second period to put Michigan up 3-2.

Michigan took a 1-0 lead on T.J. Hughes' goal in the first, but the Spartans got the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead and tied it at 3-all on Michael Underwood's goal with 4:55 left in the third.

With the win, Michigan (20-9-1, 12-8) denied the Gophers a chance to clinch the conference regular-season title.

Notre Dame 2, No. 7 Ohio State 2 (Irish win SO): Nick Leivermann (Eden Prairie) scored the tying goal for the visiting Irish (14-14-4, 10-4-3) in the second period on a power play and also got a goal in a shootout they won 3-2. Ryan Bischel (Benilde-St. Margaret's) made 50 saves for Notre Dame.

CCHA

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 2: Lleyton Roed had a goal and an assist as the visiting Beavers (12-13-5, 10-9-3) broke a four-game losing streak.

St. Thomas 4, Northern Michigan 2: Ryan O'Neill's goal with 2:04 left in the third period for the host Tommies (9-19-2, 8-12-2) broke a 2-all tie.

NCHC

No. 4 Denver 5, North Dakota 2: The host Pioneers (23-7, 14-4) led 3-0 after two periods on three power-play goals.