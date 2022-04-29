Minnesota Sen. Michelle Benson is ending her campaign for governor, thinning the field of Republican challengers seeking to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz this fall.

The senator from Ham Lake, who announced her gubernatorial campaign in September, marked its conclusion with a speech Friday at the Seventh Congressional District Republican convention. The only woman in the governor's race, she said she will not pursue the party's nomination at the state convention in May.

"It's time for Republicans to unite behind a single candidate that can defeat Tim Walz this fall," Benson said in a statement. "I look forward to working with delegates on selecting the right choice."

The Republican gubernatorial field remains crowded, though most candidates have said they will drop out if they do not garner the party's endorsement.

Benson was elected to the state Senate in 2010, and chaired the chamber's Health and Human Services Committee. She will not seek re-election to the Senate.