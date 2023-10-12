Introduction: Host Michael Rand senses the Twins and fans are in the honeymoon phase of team building. There is disappointment after Wednesday's season-ending loss to Houston in the ALDS, but there is also plenty of optimism over how the season went. The next step, though, is much harder: Getting past this point, when getting stuck gets old quickly.

6:00: Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at the Timberwolves, who are staying quiet through the offseason and preseason as they attempt to have the kind of season this year that they hoped to have a year ago. What will the regular-season rotation look like when play starts in less than two weeks?

28:00: Kirk Cousins addressed trade rumors and how he tries to stay ignorant.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports