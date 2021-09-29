Michael Pineda takes the ball tonight as the Twins and Tigers resume their three-game series at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN).

Pineda has put together a respectable season, despite injuries; he's 8-8 with a 3.73 on a team that is 17 games below .500.

Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63) starts for Detroit, which is five games ahead of the last-place Twins in the American League Central.

The Twins won Tuesday's opener 3-2. Reusse wrote about the interesting baseball season, which hasn't really involved the Twins at all.

The Twins reinstated Joe Ryan from the bereavement list and sent last night's starter, Charlie Barnes, back to St. Paul. Barnes threw four scoreless innings, but needed another inning to qualify for his first major league victory. Caleb Thielbar was credited with the win, making him 7-0 this season.

Nick Gordon gets a start at short tonight for the Twins.

TIGERS LINEUP

Akil Baddoo, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Robbie Grossman, LF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Harold Castro, 2B

Eric Haase, C

Niko Goodrum, SS

Daz Cameron, RF

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, SS

Jake Cave, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C