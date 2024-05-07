KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Massey homered and Maikel Garcia singled in two runs in a three-run seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied past the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Monday night.

The start was moved up a half-hour to 6:10 p.m. CDT to beat predicted thunderstorms, which didn't arrive before the last out.

After the Royals did next to nothing against Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson, who allowed one hit and struck out six in six scoreless innings, they broke through in the seventh against the Brewers' bullpen.

Massey greeted Jared Koenig (2-1) with a 412-foot homer to right-center. Koenig was lifted with one out after a walk and a hit batsman, and Garcia hit a bases-loaded single up the middle against Elvis Peguero.

Cole Ragans allowed two runs on two hits in six innings for the Royals, striking out eight. Nick Anderson (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh. Tyler Duffey and Will Smith got through the eighth — helped by catcher Salvador Perez, who threw out Jackson Chourio trying to steal third — and Chris Stratton worked the ninth for his second save.

Gary Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Brewers, taking advantage of a strong southerly wind. He got a 2-1 fastball up into the air and it landed 427 feet away in the seats in left-center.

Wilson walked the first two Royals in the sixth. But he induced Vinnie Pasquantino to hit into a 4-6-3 double play and then struck out Perez to get out of the jam.

TRANSACTIONS

Brewers: Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Triple-A Nashville. RHP Janson Junk was optioned to Nashville ... RHP Jakob Junis was transferred to the 60-day injured list. ... RHP Freddy Peralta dropped his appeal and began his five-game suspension for hitting Tampa Bay's Jose Siri with a pitch Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Alec Marsh felt good after a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha Sunday. He is on schedule to return to the starting rotation Friday at the Los Angeles Angels.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Tuesday with Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-0, 2.67 ERA) facing Kansas City RHP Seth Lugo (5-1, 1.60).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb