The ownership battle for the Timberwolves between majority shareholder Glen Taylor and minority shareholders Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez is adding some financial heft.

Michael Bloomberg has agreed to join the ownership group of Lore and Rodriguez, sources confirmed to the Star Tribune. The former mayor of New York City is the 10th-richest man in America has a net worth of $96.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The contentious and public battle over who owns the Timberwolves and Lynx is scheduled to be determined soon at an undisclosed office in Minneapolis with Taylor, Lore and Rodriguez taking part in forced arbitration.

Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, announced that the Timberwolves were no longer for sale on March 28, saying that the window for Lore and Rodriguez to finalize controlling interest of the Lynx and Wolves had expired.

Lore and Rodriguez had been taking part in a structured transfer of ownership tranches since they purchased their first 20% stake in 2021 after entering a deal to buy the Wolves and Lynx from Taylor for $1.5 billion.

Since the deal was penned in 2021, the teams' collective value has risen 87% from $1.57 billion to $2.9 billion.

The Bloomberg development was first reported by The Athletic.