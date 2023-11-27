Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (12-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (10-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Heat face Milwaukee.

The Heat have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami scores 109.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 120.4 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Heat allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 31 the Bucks won 122-114 led by 33 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Tyler Herro scored 35 points for the Heat.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Damian Lillard is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 122.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (hip), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (back), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Duncan Robinson: day to day (thumb), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin), Khris Middleton: day to day (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.