JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis carted off field at Jacksonville; preseason game called off in fourth quarter.
Most Read
-
100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
-
Souhan: Vikings should have taken chance on QB Lance
-
The spring 'poop rain' remains a mystery, as Angie Craig pushes for an investigation
-
Vikings get long look at Hall, but fall to Arizona 18-17 in preseason finale
-
Twins fall to Rangers behind Griffin Jax's control problems in ninth inning