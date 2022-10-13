Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME OF THE WEEK

Concordia (Moorhead) at Bethel, 1 p.m. Saturday: The Cobbers (3-2) and host Royals (4-1) are each 1-0 in the MIAC Skyline Division. The Cobbers are coming off a 36-7 victory over Macalester in Moorhead, while the Royals, ranked No. 11 in the d3football.com poll, have a three-game winning streak.

WEEK 7 STORYLINES

• St. Thomas, in its second season as a FCS program, received one vote in this week's AFCA FCS Top-25 poll. It's the first time the Tommies have received votes in the poll. The Tommies (4-1) defeated defending Pioneer League champion Davidson, 27-16, last week in St. Paul. The Tommies play host to Drake (0-6) on Saturday. Tap here for livestream information.

• Carleton (5-0) is the only unbeaten team in the MIAC. The Knights play host to St. Scholastica (2-3) on Saturday in Northfield.

• Crown defeated Martin Luther, 26-20, on Oct. 8 in New Ulm, Minn., to end a seven-game losing streak dating to last season. The victory was the Polars' first on the road since 2016. Freshman Diego Narezo, making his first collegiate start, completed 36-of-68 passes — both school records — for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Luke Glenna, DB, St. Thomas: The senior from Edina leads the Tommies in tackles. He had 22, including 11 solo, in the Tommies victory over Davidson.

Jack Strand, QB, MSU Moorhead: The freshman from Bloomer, Wis., is second in the NSIC with 248.8 passing yards per game. He was 38-for-50 for 383 yards last week against Minot State.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive games St. Thomas has scored a touchdown on its first offensive possession.

19 Tackles — the second-most in program history — by Concordia (St. Paul) linebacker Andrew Egnarski. The junior had 13 solo stops.

26 Consecutive victories by Bethel over Hamline after last week's 49-14 victory.