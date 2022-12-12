Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Green Bay Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 Horizon) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Cade Meyer scored 25 points in Green Bay's 70-64 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 4-0 in home games. St. Thomas is fourth in the Summit scoring 76.8 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Phoenix are 0-4 on the road. Green Bay has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Meyer is shooting 52.4% and averaging 11.0 points for the Phoenix. Zae Blake is averaging 10.8 points for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.