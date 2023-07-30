NEW YORK — The New York Mets, shortly after agreeing to trade three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, lost 11-6 to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

The deal, which a person with knowledge of the details said would send Scherzer to the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, was reported in the first inning, which ended with Washington leading 4-0 after an announced crowd of 30,858 sat through an 80-minute rain delay before the first pitch.

Fans were already booing by the time former Mets first baseman Dominic Smith's two-run single highlighted the inning.

In the blockbuster trade, which the person confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was not yet announced, the Mets also sent more than $35 million to Texas for 21-year-old Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr..

It happened fewer than 24 hours after Scherzer said he wanted to meet with the front office regarding the direction it planned to take after Thursday's trade of closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two rookie-ball prospects.

The answer became clear with the Scherzer trade, which signaled the further teardown of a team that began the season with a record $353 million payroll but has struggled to a 49-55 record.

Outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham, each of whom are impending free agents, are likely trade candidates, while contenders could ask the Mets about another three-time Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander, who is due $43.3 million next year in the final season of his contract.

Riley Adams hit a two-run double in the third inning and added another RBI double in the ninth Saturday for the Nationals, who also received a pair of RBI singles from Joey Meneses. Stone Garrett also had two RBIs, while Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas each drove in one.

Patrick Corbin (7-11) surrendered four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Mark Vientos homered and had a run-scoring double for the Mets while Pham, Francisco Lindor and Francisco Álvarez also homered.

Carlos Carrasco (3-5) allowed eight runs — six earned — while lasting just 2 1/3 innings for the second straight start.

FIRST PITCH

Former New York Jets star defensive lineman Joe Klecko, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next Saturday, caught a ceremonial first pitch from his granddaughter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Candelario returned to the lineup after an injury scare Friday, when he hooked his arm around second base umpire Vic Carapazza while trying to leg out a double. … RHP Hunter Harvey (elbow strain) has paused his rehab after his wife gave birth to a son earlier this week. … C Israel Pineda (right finger) went 1-for-4 Saturday in his seventh rehab game for Single-A Wilmington.

Mets: Manager Buck Showalter said RF Starling Marte (migraines) was expected to visit with the team Saturday. Marte is eligible to come off the injured list but will likely remain sidelined until his partner gives birth to the couple's child.

UP NEXT

RHP Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.47 ERA), who went 3-5 with a 3.17 ERA and one save as a swingman for the Mets from 2021-22, is scheduled to start for the Nationals in the series finale Sunday. Barring any trades, Verlander (5-5, 3.24 ERA) is slated to pitch for New York.