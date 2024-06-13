NEW YORK — Harrison Bader hit an early two-run homer, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor also went deep, and the New York Mets took advantage of shoddy defense by the last-place Miami Marlins in a 10-4 victory Wednesday night.

Tyrone Taylor went 4 for 5 for his second career four-hit game and Francisco Alvarez had two RBIs in his second game back from the injured list as the Mets (29-37) won for the seventh time in 11 games following a 4-15 skid.

Marte and Bader both knocked in two runs and scored twice.

Alvarez and J.D. Martinez each delivered an RBI single as New York took a 5-2 lead in a three-run second inning aided by two errors on the infield and a wild pitch from Braxton Garrett (2-2).

Dedniel Núñez retired all seven batters he faced in relief of starter David Peterson (2-0), striking out a career-high five. Núñez, perhaps New York's best reliever of late, threw 23 of 29 pitches for strikes but is an unfortunate candidate for a trip back to the minors Thursday when closer Edwin Díaz comes off the injured list because he's one of the few relievers in the bullpen with minor league options left.

Peterson allowed four runs and eight hits over five innings in his third start this season after returning from left hip surgery.

Garrett was pulled after Marte's solo shot into the second deck in left field gave the Mets a 6-4 lead with two outs in the fifth. He gave up six runs — four earned — and seven hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Right-handed reliever JT Chargois (neck spasms) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and RHP Emmanuel Ramírez was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville. In his season debut, Chargois gave up a long double on his second pitch but worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings. ''It's been a long road,'' manager Skip Schumaker said before the game. ''Another weapon we can use to get right-handers out.''

Mets: A struggling Díaz (right shoulder impingement) will go right back into the closer role when he comes off the injured list Thursday. ... RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) threw a bullpen and probably will need two more before he begins facing hitters again, manager Carlos Mendoza said. ... OF Brandon Nimmo was rested against the left-handed starter.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Luis Severino (4-2, 3.25 ERA) pitches the series finale Thursday night against RHP Roddery Muñoz (1-2, 5.95), who will make his fifth career start.

