NEW YORK — Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to straightaway centerfield in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory on Monday night that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500.

Wiemer's 422-drive off Drew Smith (3-3) hit off the black fence surrounding the Mets' celebratory home run apple and rolled about 50 feet away from centerfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Despite a major league record $355 million payroll on opening day, New York (35-43) has lost seven of nine and is 6-15 since completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia on June 1 — the Mets' most recent series win. They trail NL East-leading Atlanta by 16 games and are eight games under .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season at 77-85.

Colin Rea (4-4) retired his first eight batters and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings. Hoby Milner (four outs), Elvis Peguero (one) and Devon Williams (three) completed a three-hitter. Williams got his 14th save in 15 chances as the Brewers retired the final 11 Mets in order.

Milwaukee (41-37) began the night a half-game behind first-place Cincinnati in the NL Central. The Brewers stranded eight runners before Wiemer's homer and left 11 on base, two shy of their season-high.

Smith (3-3), made his first appearance after a 10-game suspension for a banned sticky substance on his hand prior to entering against the Yankees on June 13.

Mets starter Justin Verlander gave up five hits and struck out five in five scoreless but laborious innings. Verlander, who threw 100 pitches, was assessed a pitch clock violation starting the third inning after throwing a warmup pitch with 27 seconds left on the clock.

Francisco Lindor hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

RETURN OF THE MCFARLAND

The Mets recalled left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned fellow southpaw Joshua Walker to the same affiliate. McFarland, who pitched for Mets manager Buck Showalter in Baltimore from 2013-16, was 2-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 23 games for Syracuse.

OOPS

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames created an amusing moment in the fifth, when he caught Francisco Álvarez's popup and tried tossing the ball into the crowd only to throw it at protective netting. Fans good-naturedly booed Adames, who turned back and grinned as the ball was thrown around the diamond. Third baseman Luis Urías then tossed the ball over the netting into the crowd prior to Brett Baty's at-bat.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP José Quintana (left rib), who threw four innings Sunday in his third rehab start for Class A Brooklyn, will make at least one more minor league appearance.

UP NEXT

The Mets are planning to recall LHP David Peterson (1-6, 8.08 ERA) to make a spot start Tuesday. Peterson is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Syracuse since being demoted on May 16. Brewers RHP Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.53 ERA) has given up just 23 hits over 35 1/3 innings in his first six starts for Milwaukee.

___

