PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets designated veteran right-hander Tommy Hunter for assignment Saturday in a series of roster moves involving the bullpen.

The Mets also recalled left-hander Josh Walker and right-hander John Curtiss from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned lefty Zach Muckenhirn to the same club.

Hunter pitched in 14 games for the Mets this season and had an 0-1 record and 6.85 ERA. The 36-year-old made his major league debut in 2008 with Texas and has pitched for seven teams in 16 seasons.

''It's tough,'' said Mets manager Buck Showalter, who also managed Hunter in Texas and Baltimore. ''There's a place in baseball for Tommy, for his knowledge and his personality.''

Both Hunter and Muckenhirn pitched multiple innings in Friday night's 14-7 loss to Pittsburgh and the Mets needed fresh arms for the bullpen. Muckenhirn gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings and Hunter allowed two runs in two innings after starter Tylor Megill lasted just 3 2/3 innings.

Walker and Curtiss also pitched for the Mets earlier this season.

Walker worked one scoreless inning in his lone appearance May 16 against Tampa Bay in his major league debut. Curtiss had no decisions and a 4.85 ERA in 11 appearances.

