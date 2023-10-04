The New York Mets were awarded a 1-0 win over the Marlins in the game suspended by rain on Sept. 28, with Miami's two-run rally in the ninth voided because the inning was not completed.

The game would have been resumed Monday had it impacted the postseason but was not because the Marlins were assured of the second NL wild card and Arizona the third.

Major League Baseball, after consulting the Elias Sports Bureau, said Wednesday the score reverted to 1-0 under 7.02 (b) (4) (A) of the Official Baseball Rules, which deals with suspended games.

''If one team is ahead, the team that is ahead shall be declared the winner (unless the game is called while an inning is in progress and before the inning is completed, and the visiting team has scored one or more runs to take the lead, and the home team has not retaken the lead, in which case the score upon the completion of the last full inning shall stand,)'' the rule states.

Bryan De La Cruz singled leading off the ninth against Grant Hartwig and Garrett Hampson struck out. Jazz Chisholm Jr. greeted Anthony Kay with a double and scored on Yuli Gurriel's pinch-hit single. Xavier Edwards flied out and Jon Berti singled Gurriel to second before the game was interrupted by rain at 9:41 p.m. Umpires waited until 12:58 a.m. and then suspended the game.

All those statistics have been wiped out.

Hartwig gets a win, raising his record to 5-2. Jesús Luzardo drops to 10-10 after allowing a leadoff single in the eighth to Brett Baty, who scored on Rafael Ortega's two-out single against Andrew Nardi.

Miami finished 84-78, earning the second wild card on a tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks because the Marlins won the season series 4-2.

New York wound up 75-87, fourth in the NL East and their poorest record since 2017.

Mets manager Buck Showalter, who was fired Sunday, gets an additional win. He was 176-148 in two seasons with New York and has a 1,727-1,665 record in 22 seasons as a major league manager, including stints with the New York Yankees (1992-95), Arizona (1998-2000), Texas (2003-06) and Baltimore (2010-18).

