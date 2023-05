Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Metro Transit suspended all light rail service briefly Saturday afternoon due to a "critical communications error."

Metro Transit spokesperson Drew Kerr said light rail service was fully restored at 2:15 p.m. It's still unclear what caused the communications error.

"We are doing a root cause analysis. Preliminary information does not suggest that this was intentional," Kerr said.