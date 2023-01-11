Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It wasn't much, but a little freezing precipitation added up big problems for Wednesday morning commuters as metro area transit agencies suspended service and drivers who took to the icy roads slid into ditches and to one another.

"The joys of the season," said Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Anne Meyer. "Ice is some of the most challenging stuff we deal with. We can't plow ice, we can just put down materials."

Temperatures in the upper 20s were allowing chemicals to work, Meyer said, but it will take time to get glazed covered roads into good winter driving condition.

Metro Transit has suspended all bus service in the Twin Cities and suburbs as a mix of ice, snow, rain and freezing rain turned roads treacherous.

Light-rail and Northstar trains are running as normal, the transit agency said.

"When we feel it is safe enough, we will be back on the roads," said spokesman Drew Kerr. "We know people rely on us to get where they need to go."

Bus drivers, however, braved the extremely slick conditions to get to work and are ready begin driving, Kerr said.

Metro Mobility and Transit Link services are also suspended at this time, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Council said.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority serving suburbs south of the Minnesota River and SouthWest Transit also halted service.

The mixed bag of precipitation moved into the metro area just after midnight and over the past six hours have coated roads and sidewalks.

"This has led to an icy glaze on most surfaces," the National Weather Service said. "Be ready for a very slow and icy commute."

By 6 a.m., a number of drivers found that out with several spinning out and sliding into ditches, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In Shorewood, a jackknifed semi was blocking the westbound lanes of Hwy. 7 at the Hwy. 41 intersection. The westbound lanes remained closed , MnDOT said.

The slick conditions have prompted several school districts to open late.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.