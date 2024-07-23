Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras is well aware of the problems facing the transit system she oversees and is asking those who ride for their ideas on how to improve it.

Kandaras boarded an A-Line bus during last year's State Fair, and over the past 12 months since taking over the agency's top job has made it her mission to ride every one of Metro Transit's 60 urban, suburban, express and rapid bus lines – some more than once – to get a front row seat to the issues riders complain about the most and get their feedback on how to make things better.

She has boarded light-rail trains, too.

This week, she will complete her metro-wide tour of "Ride Days" which have taken her to neighborhoods she normally doesn't visit, all in the name of leaving corporate offices to get in touch with people who consider transit a vital part of their lives.

"It's been a lot of observing and listening," Kandaras said as she rode a route 54 bus from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to downtown St. Paul on Friday. "It gives me a richer context of what we have to do."

She's taken trips with former St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano, former St. Paul Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard and State Fair CEO Renee Alexander. But mostly, she's sat next to everyday riders like Mohamed Dirie, 22, a Metro Transit user since he was a child.

"That's the first time that has ever happened," he said. "It's good to see her get on the bus."

Wanda Turner was happy to see a bigwig riding the bus, too.

"I love it," the St. Paul resident said as she was heading home from her job as a cashier at MSP Airport. But she wasn't bashful about telling Kandaras that there are too many freeloaders who don't pay their fares. Turner told Kandaras that there was a man with his pants hanging down who frequently rides the 54 without paying.

"He should not be on there," Turner said.

Others like Karen Knudtson, who uses the 54 and Green Line to get around since she does not own a car, relayed a story about a group of riders who recently verbally abused a bus driver who simply asked passengers who were sleeping to not take up so many seats.

"He did not deserve that," Knudtson told Kandaras.

To spark up conversations, Metro Transit's Sophia Ginis, director of community affairs, rides along and announces Kandaras' presence to riders. She also holds a sign that reads "I rode with Lesley."

"Any feedback you got, you have the boss," she tells riders as they get on the bus or train.

Kandaras heard from riders bemoaning safety concerns that led the transit agency to enact its Safety and Security Action Plan, which consists of 40 steps to improve safety and make public transportation more welcoming. The plan included placing unarmed guards at transit stations and rail platforms, adding agents to check fares and revising its code of conduct to give riders clear expectations. The goal was to increase an official presence to curb activities such as drug use, smoking, fare evasion and homelessness.

Riders say the problems have continued. "That is troublesome," Kandaras said.

Others told Kandaras they want better transfers and shelters, and more express service. Dirie suggested that Kandaras hang out at bus stops and light-rail platforms to see what happens before and after buses and trains come and go.

There have been touching moments, too, Kandaras said. One man told her that during COVID he watched from his apartment window as buses rolled by, and "it gave him hope that the world was going to be okay," Kandaras said.

Some lessons didn't need a voice. Metro Transit this summer reduced light-rail trains to two cars, down from three. When a Blue Line train filled up, Kandaras noticed the squeeze. "It feels like a lot more people are riding."

Kandaras carries a notebook and writes down everything she hears.

Kandaras is not the only Metro Transit employee spending more time on the lines. Between January and October, many staff members are now expected to ride buses and trains at least 40 times – four times a month, Kandaras said.

In August, Metro Transit staff will hold a series of listening sessions at multiple light-rail stations to gather input.

Knudtson said she appreciates Kandaras' effort to mingle with the public. Kandaras said she's loved learning the vibe of each route and the chance to express her appreciation back to riders.

"Thank you for riding with us," Kandaras says as she ends each conversation.



