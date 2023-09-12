Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Metro Transit bus drivers, light-rail operators and mechanics have overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization vote as members seek a cost-of-living adjustment.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union 1005, which represents the Metro Transit employees, voted 94% to 6% in favor over two days of voting that ended Monday night.

"Voting for a strike authorization is the union rank-and-file membership giving union leadership the authorization to call a strike if a strike becomes necessary," according to a union newsletter posted online in August.

The vote to approve a strike does not mean drivers and mechanics will walk off the job any time soon. But it paves the way for one. The union would have to provide the Met Council, which provides the transportation service, a 10-day notice before members could walk off the job.

The union has been seeking a cost-of-living adjustment and better shift differential since contract negotiations began earlier this year. The current contract expired July 31, according to the online newsletter.