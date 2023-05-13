The 45-year-old North Suburban Center for the Arts, facing dire financial troubles, has been spared closure after an April 28 fundraiser at Forgotten Star Brewery brought in more than $7,600.

"We did marvelous at our fundraiser," said Board Member Ann Bolkcom, who also is a Fridley City Council member. "We can stay open. We are ecstatic."

The nonprofit center also received $109,347 in cash, checks and online donations to cover operating costs and continue arts programming for the rest of the year.

"This funding ensures that the art center will have the time necessary to write grant proposals, revise operating procedures, and prepare for a brighter future in 2024," a statement on the center's website reads.

The arts center, located in a former fire station at 110 77th Way NE., needed to raise $15,000 by April 30 to keep its doors open. With the money in hand, the center is preparing to host its next exhibit, "Monochrome," which will open May 26. It's also moving ahead with plans for Burbfest, its largest fundraiser of the year, on July 15.

West St. Paul weighing names for two small parks

West St. Paul's parks and recreation advisory committee is weighing what to call two small parks that residents have unofficially dubbed the "art park" and the "pool park," according to a city memo.

The "pool park" is a 1.5-acre parcel located just south of the city's outdoor pool at W. Orme Street and Stryker Avenue. The "art park" is a one-fifth-acre plot on the corner of Butler and Oakdale avenues.

The parks and recreation committee formed a subcommittee to discuss name ideas, and brought suggestions to the City Council Monday. Ideas for the larger park included Weatherhead, Heinemann, Orme East, Shady Lane, Shady Grove, Poolside and Moreland. Suggestions for the smaller park were Imagination, Creativity Corner, Art Park and Gateway.

The city adopted a policy of not naming parks after people in 2020, said Mayor Dave Napier, so Weatherhead and Heinemann were out.

Of the remaining names, "Nothing jumped out at us," Napier said, so the subcommittee will continue its own discussion. The group wants to involve residents, a city memo said, and plans to get ideas from social media and an open house on June 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.

After compiling residents' comments, the parks and recreation committee will submit a formal recommendation to the council by late summer. The council will make the final decision.

Electric vehicle infrastructure coming to Edina police, public works fleets

Edina plans to spend $1.2 million this year on electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, along with other sustainability efforts.

The money, from the city's Conservation and Sustainability Fund, will go toward buying electric vehicles to replace some of the city fleet and installing charging infrastructure at the police department and public works facility. It will also pay for a variety of programs, including an awareness campaign to emphasize electric home appliances over natural gas, and implementation of a building sustainability rating system.

Edina is working toward cutting carbon dioxide emissions 45% this decade, and created the conservation fund, which is paid for with utility franchise fees, after the city missed a carbon reduction goal in 2015.

Spending from the fund has grown quickly, from just under $450,000 in 2021 to about $850,000 in 2022 and $1.2 million this year.

