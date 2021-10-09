Shoreview

Finalists named for city manager job

Shoreview has selected three finalists in its search for a new city manager. They are Corcoran City Administrator Brad Martens, Hopkins City Manager Mike Mornson and Vadnais Heights City Administrator Kevin Watson.

The Ramsey County suburb received 45 applicants for the position, according to city documents. A committee that included Mayor Sandy Martin and Council Member Sue Denkinger interviewed eight semifinalists, winnowing the list down to three.

The City Council approved the three finalists at a Sept. 27 meeting.

Shoreview City Manager Terry Schwerm will retire later this year after 28 years in the city's top job.

Shannon Prather

Ramsey County

Three interested in golf course site

Ramsey County received three submissions from entities interested in redeveloping the closed, 88-acre Ponds at Battle Creek golf course in Maplewood. It received no submissions for a 77-acre county-owned property nearby. The county put out a request to developers in August to gauge interest in the properties.

County staff will review the submissions through Oct. 18 and one or more of the proposals may be presented to the County Board.

"On the advice of the county attorney's office, the content of the parties' specific interest is not public information during the review period or any subsequent negotiation that might occur," said Ramsey County spokesman John Siqveland.

Shannon Prather

West St. Paul

Dakota County opens Robert Street tunnel

Dakota County last week celebrated the opening of the new Robert Street Underpass in West St. Paul, which makes it safer and easier for pedestrians and bikers to cross busy Robert Street.

The underpass provides access to the Wentworth Library, several parks and many businesses on Robert Street. It's also part of the River to River Greenway, which connects Lilydale, Mendota Heights, West St. Paul and South St. Paul.

The project was a government collaboration, including $650,000 in federal money, $2.2 million in state bonds and $1.8 million from Dakota County.

City and state leaders gathered at the underpass Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting event, followed by a walk or bike ride along the greenway and underpass.

Erin Adler

St. Louis Park

New nature center wins design awards

The new Westwood Nature Center in St. Louis Park recently received two awards for its innovative, energy-efficient design.

The National Recreation and Parks Association awarded the city an Innovation in Park Design Award for the new interpretive center. The League of Minnesota Cities also gave St. Louis Park its 2021 Sustainable City Award.

Westwood's net-zero design, part of the city's Climate Action Plan, replaced a 40-year-old building. It opened in July 2020. The 13,500-square-foot center aimed at teaching visitors about nature and sustainability practices includes a rooftop solar array, geothermal wells and passive heating and cooling design elements.

Kim Hyatt