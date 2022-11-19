The Schroeder house and livery building on Tuesday received a recommendation from the State Historic Preservation Review Board that allows the property to be considered for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The house and stable were built by Herman Schroeder, a German immigrant and prominent local businessman in the late 1800s through the early 1900s. Schroeder and his brother started Schroeder Brick and Lime Manufacturing Company, which made "Shakopee brick" — a product well-known in the city and region at the time.

Records show that in 1880, the company manufactured 1 million bricks.

His sons eventually took over the company and ran it until the early 1940s.

Schroeder's house was made of the distinctive red brick and showcased the material he sold. The stable, which had two additions, was a rather plain building overall with fancy brickwork and a tiny turret above the outhouse.

The property's nomination for historic status will now be forwarded to the keeper of the National Register of Historic Places, and the National Park Service will make a listing decision within 45 days of receiving it.

Erin Adler

Brooklyn Park

Plans for performing arts center dropped

Citing financial constraints, officials from Brooklyn Park and North Hennepin Community College have called off plans to build a new performing arts center on the campus of the two-year school.

The decision to stop plans for the $81 million Center for Innovation and Arts was announced in an Oct. 27 letter signed by college President Rolando Garcia and Brooklyn Park City Manager Jay Stroebel.

While the Brooklyn Park Economic Development Authority and the college had made financial commitments, the project has been unable to win state bonding money. And a feasibility study determined a capital campaign would raise only $12 million of the $30 million in donations needed from private and public sources. Declining enrollment at North Hennepin also was a factor, the letter states.

The city and the college will continue to partner to provide arts programming and expand academic programs in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math, the letter said.

Tim Harlow

Roseville

Oval opens after $4 million upgrade

Roseville's Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval opened Nov. 18 after a nearly $4 million renovation.

State bonding helped to cover the cost of upgrading the outdoor ice skating facility. Work completed includes many technical and structural repairs including replacing components of the refrigeration system and improvements to the perimeter track.

"These renovations ensure that the MN OVAL will continue to be a special recreation destination for years to come, not only for Roseville residents, but for the region, and the state of Minnesota as well," says Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Johnson, in a written statement.

The oval has a 400-meter speed-skating track surrounding an infield used for hockey or bandy. The refrigeration system ensures high-quality ice throughout the season. From May through September, the oval is used for inline skating and hosts a skate park.

Shannon Prather