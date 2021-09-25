Prior Lake

Eight new pickleball courts officially open

Prior Lake debuted eight new pickleball courts at Spring Lake Regional Park, 15651 Skuya Drive NW., on Tuesday, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening.

A construction contract for about $461,000 was awarded last fall to build the courts, which opened to players June 18 after a "soft opening."

Mayor Kirt Briggs told ceremony attendees that the project was a great example of a public-private partnership, as the Prior Lake Pickleballers raised $45,000 for the wind screens, fence guards and a shade structure. The group now plans to raise money toward court lighting so players can play at night.

City Manager Jason Wedel said it was fun to see the city's 55-plus demographic so excited about a parks project.

"I swear the pickleball club is already asking if we can build more," he said.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community donated 20 trees, which were planted around the courts. The courts are open to the public, the city website said, unless there's a city program being held onsite.

Erin Adler

Anoka-Hennepin schools

District places three measures on ballot

The Anoka-Hennepin School District is asking voters to renew two expiring levies that would not result in property tax increases, and approve a third that would.

The measure that would raise taxes — $10 a month for an owner of a home valued at $250,000 — would fund mental health and social-emotional support for students, and academic support for underachieving students.

Renewing the two existing levies would allow the district to maintain current class sizes, programs and transportation, as well as continue to invest in classroom technology and tools such as computers, broadband infrastructure and networks. If voters do not approve them, the district says it will have to trim millions of dollars from its budget and cut some resources such as electives for secondary students.

All three measures will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Tim Harlow

Golden Valley

City reinvents policing commission

A revamped commission overseeing the Golden Valley Police Department is renamed and accepting new community members to serve on its board.

Replacing the longtime Civil Service Commission is the Police Employment, Accountability and Community Engagement (PEACE) Commission. PEACE is expected to host its first meeting Oct. 14 after the City Council appoints members Oct. 5. The application is open until Oct. 1.

The 13-member commission aims to "innovate and transform how it provides public safety services based on community input and needs" and "assure the [Police Department] provides inclusive, community-centered service," according to the city's website. The Civil Service Commission previously focused on employment, promotion, discharge and suspension of Golden Valley police.

Last September, the City Council approved creating a task force to study replacing the Civil Service Commission. The task force came back with the recommendation to replace it with PEACE, which the council approved at its Aug. 4 meeting.

More information on the commission is at goldenvalleymn.gov/boards/peace.

Kim Hyatt